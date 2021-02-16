Rita Ora Stuns In Black Lingerie For Steamy Behind-The-Scenes Peek Of Her New Video

Rita Ora is giving her fans a steamy look behind the scenes look from the short film promoting her new album.

The singer took to Instagram to show off a series of revealing images taken from the video that was put together for her new EP, Bang. The first picture showed her cast against some bright white lights while wearing a set of black lingerie. The short-haired Ora stood to the side and tilted her head backward, showing off her curves in the steamy shot.

Other images gave a closer glimpse at her makeup and accessories, which included a series of silver chains that stretched down from her neck and across her chest.

The pictures were a huge hit with Ora’s fans, racking up more than 160,000 likes in just a little more than an hour. Ora also took to her Instagram stories to share more promotional images and share a link to the album streaming online, also giving a shout-out to the artists who collaborated with her for the songs.

The short film has attracted some big attention as well, with Uproxx noting the global appeal of Bang. The British singer teamed up with Kazakhstani producer Imanbek for the project. As the outlet noted, the video visualizes a piece of each song on the EP, showcasing her work with Gunna, David Guetta, and Brazilian Argentinian singer Khea.

Ora told Apple Music that she viewed the album as something of a global project.

“It was like finding pen pals,” she said. “You had me in London, Imanbek in Kazakhstan, Gunna in Los Angeles, KHEA in Argentina and David Guetta, well, who knows where David is at any one time. It’s a global project that went beyond language and geographical boundaries but somehow stayed lovely and intimate.”

While the EP is earning some attention, it also drew some pushback on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, some fans had a negative reaction to the photos she shared online, which some believed looked similar to the artwork of Rina Sawayama.

The pictures posted on Tuesday had an almost universally positive reaction, however. The post attracted hundreds of comments within the first hour alone, with most of them complimenting Ora for her racy look and sharing their love of the short film accompanying the album.

“She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!” a commenter wrote, adding a series of heart emoji.

“absolute beauty,” added another, punctuating the comment with fire emoji.