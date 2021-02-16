Natalie Roser Flaunts Taut Booty And Killer Legs In Black Swimsuit

Natalie Roser gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, February 16, with her most recent post. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a series of snapshots of herself clad in a stylish swimsuit that put her taut derriere front and center.

The slideshow had four pictures, including two in black and white. The first and third were B&W and showed Roser standing with her feet close to the ocean as she posed with her back turned toward the photographer. According to the geotag, she was at a beach in her native Australia. Photos No. 2 and No. 4 captured her lying in the sand, allowing the water to wash over her body.

Roser rocked a black one-piece bathing suit that featured an interesting design. It had asymmetrical lines that created a curvy wave on her back, baring the tight musculature of her upper body, shoulders, and arms. The lower half of the suit had a cheeky style that highlighted Roser’s tight derriere and helped to elongate her already long legs.

Roser wore her blond hair pulled up into a high bun. The first photo featured her adjusting her hairstyle.

In the caption, Roser noted that she was engaging in “recovery swims” and shared that she was dressed in an Alo Yoga swimsuit, revealing that her post was an ad for the brand for which she is an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

The post has garnered more than 20,500 likes and nearly 200 comments with half a day of going live. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Roser with compliments and emoji, remarking on her killer figure, outfit, and location.

“What a view! The landscape is no bad either!” one user chimed in.

“My girl, what is it that you eat that you look so gorgeous?” replied another one of her admirers.

“[A]lways wonderful and incredible.. a wonderful and very special woman!,” a third fan added.

“Such a beautiful figure dear you are amazing and dreamy on the beach,” a fourth follower raved.

Roser is well known among her admirers for sharing a mix of content that includes professional shoots and more casual snaps. As The Inquisitr has noted, she recently uploaded a video-clip in which she posed in front of a mirror while holding her phone to capture the selfie. It started out by showing her wearing a cute outfit consisting of a yellow top and a denim skirt. She then snapped her fingers and cut to footage of her lingerie-clad body.