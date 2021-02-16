Abby Dowse Rocks A Pair On Unzipped Daisy Dukes And Bikini Top In Racy New Upload

Abby Dowse smoldered in a steamy new selfie that she added to her Instagram page. The model shared the update on her page on February 16, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her 2.9 million fans.

Abby chose a well-lit indoor space as the backdrop of her photo. She stood in front of a bed made with white linens and pillows to match. Plenty of sunlight spilled through the large windows, which were decorated with semi-sheer drapes. Abby posed in the center of the frame, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She bent her left arm at the elbow, holding her cell phone in her hand as she gazed into the lens. Abby used the opposite hand to tug at the bottom of her suit. She parted her gloss-lined lips and flaunted her toned and tanned figure in a skimpy outfit.

Abby tagged the post to reveal that her suit was from THATSSOFETCH. It boasted a bright blue fabric that popped against her all-over glow. Its thin straps secured over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were on full display. Its scoop neckline fell past her chest, leaving her ample cleavage in view. The garment featured a circular gold clasp that connected the two sides of the suit. The look also showed off Abby’s toned tummy.

She teamed the look with a pair of Daisy Dukes that were just as hot. Its light wash complemented her dark complexion, and it had torn legholes that gave the look a grungy vibe. Abby wore the bottoms unbuttoned to tease her audience. The garments short legholes also showed her shapely thighs.

Abby decorated her collar with a set of layered necklaces, one of which trailed to the top of her bust. She wore a middle part and her straight mane spilled over her shoulders and back. Within minutes of the photo going live, it’s accrued over 10,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some fans applauded Abby’s figure while several others gushed over her sexy wardrobe. A few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“That colour and your beautiful body what a beautiful combination Abby,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“You’re so gorgeous and that body is to die for,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Omg my shirt is almost this color I love it!” a third fan pointed out.

“Always brightening up our day. Thank you so much for blessing us time and time again,” a fourth exclaimed alongside a few flames.