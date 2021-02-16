‘Jersey Shore’ Fans In Hysterics Over Throwback Clips As Old Episodes Move To Paramount Plus

Jersey Shore fans are in hysterics over a series of throwback clips posted on the show’s official Instagram page.

Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were seen in clips taken throughout the initial six seasons and continued into the revamped Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“They need another trip to Italy. That was my favorite season,” wrote one fan.

“My all-time favorite reality show ever!!” claimed a second Instagram user.

“This is so embarrassing and fun at the same damn time to watch,” commented a third viewer.

“This is when it was guuuuud,” claimed a loyal fan.

The walk down memory lane began with a clip filmed when the cast traveled to Italy and had some fun in their rented apartment. Pauly and Vinny joked they were becoming real Italian guidos and called themselves FPC (“fist-pump, push-up, chapstick) in a hilarious bit that kept Nicole, Deena, and Jenni in stitches.

In a clip shortly after the group met one another for the first time, back in 2009, Jenni claimed that Pauly was too old for the girls he brought home to their shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In Miami, Angelina continued to alienate herself from the other cast members and screamed they were all fake and she could not stand any of them. Nicole took off her large hoop earrings and pounced on Angelina, having had enough of her screaming and drama. The two punched one another to the delight of their friends, who looked on and laughed.

The infamous episode where Nicole was arrested after being caught drunk on the beach was a highlight. This came after Vinny addressed the issue of Nicole’s excessive drinking. He said she began imbibing before lunch and continued until the early hours of the next morning. She was seen sneaking a beer during her shift at the Shore Store.

It was also explained to the cameras how the clan “beat the beat up” when they danced. Vinny demonstrated their unique moves to the delight of his fellow Jersey Shore castmates.

Mike and Lauren’s engagement in Miami was another special moment as his roommates came together to create an unforgettable evening for the couple as they put a ring on their future together.

Fans loved reliving some of Jersey Shore‘s best moments. The 8-minute montage was liked over 254,000 times thus far.

Jersey Shore, Snooki & JWoww, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will all stream on Paramount Plus starting March 4.