Rachel Cook Smolders In Fishnet Bodysuit That Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination

Rachel Cook gave her 3 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday, February 15, in her latest update. The American beauty and former Playboy model took to the popular app to share a sweltering snapshot in which she rocked nothing but a see-through one-piece that left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her many fans.

The photo showed Cook standing on what looked to be a treadmill. The photographer was positioned behind the model and captured her from a three-quarter angle. She propped the front leg forward while arching her back, a pose that showcased her tight booty. She turned her head to the side slightly, shooting a side glance at the camera.

Cook opted to wear a skimpy bodysuit made entirely of black fishnet, which gave the garment a completely see-through quality. The photographer was careful to shoot her from an angle that blocked her breast from view, while still leaving plenty of skin on display. The suit boasted a thong back that bared her glutes, making her derriere the star of the show.

Cook completed her outfit with a dark New York Yankees baseball cap. Her brunette hair was pulled back underneath it.

In the caption, Cook teased that she was at her home gym working on her fitness.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 175,000 likes and upwards of 1,300 comments, proving her fans liked what they saw. They took to the comments section to shower Cook with compliments, praising not only her enviable beauty but also remarking on her choice of headwear.

“Love everything about this… except the hat,” one user wrote, adding the hashtag “Sox” at the end of the comment.

“I want a home gym with that kinda view,” replied another fan.

“Ok I admit it, the eyes aren’t the first thing that got my attention here, but beautiful as always!” a third admirer gushed.

“Beauty [two red rose emoji] Especially with the hat!” chimed in a fourth follower.

Cook is well known among her fans for uploading racy content that features her modeling skills and sex appeal. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently teased them with an image that saw her rocking a barely there top with a cropped hemline that exposed her taut stomach. The back garment boasted small frilly sleeves and a tie front. The neckline plunged into her chest, teasing plenty of her cleavage. She completed her look with green plaid bottoms.