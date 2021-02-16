Lindsey Pelas Goes Topless On An Airboat: ‘Happy Mardi Gras From A Real Bayou Queen’

Southern bombshell Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 16, with a stunning throwback snap that seemed to put her 8.6 million followers in a celebratory mood. The busty blonde stripped off her top and posed seductively on an airboat while giving the camera a sultry, come-hither gaze. In less than 40 minutes, the post racked up over 20,500 likes.

Lindsey explained in the caption that the photo had been taken several years ago during a series she compiled for her inaugural calendar, which showed the model in her home state of Louisiana. The boat was apparently one of several shooting locations — including a Bourbon Street bar and a parade float — that captured the specific flavor of the region. Although she loves living in Hollywood, she wrote she would always be tied to her southern roots.

The image framed Lindsey from her head down to the middle of her shapely thighs. She faced the camera standing with her legs apart and her back arched to emphasize her curves. Her bare, voluptuous breasts were covered by a short hunting vest, which she wore open, exposing a large swathe of skin. It was impossible to ignore the full display of her tantalizing cleavage.

The tiny garment was printed with monochromatic foliage and edged in black canvas, with a matching belt and a sturdy plastic clasp. It appeared to have a front pouch in which a compact pair of binoculars fit perfectly. Lindsey threw her right elbow back and grasped the field glasses in her hand, seemingly also with the intention of securing that half of the vest against the swell of her breast. She held on to the other side with her left hand and appeared to also be pulling down slightly.

Lindsey also wore a minuscule pair of white panties with spaghetti straps that rested low around her hips. Their shade emphasized the golden glow of her tanned complexion, which was illuminated by a spill of diffused sunshine across her body.

She parted her long platinum locks in the center and her locks tumbled over both shoulders in loose waves. She tipped her chin up and looked toward the lens with bedroom eyes and an almost imperceptible smile, displaying an alluring confidence.

Lindsey’s Instagram supporters couldn’t have been more thrilled that she had followed Mardi Gras tradition by posing with her top off, and flooded the comments section with praise.

“Craziest 2 days ever!” her photographer, JZL, exclaimed.

“you were a saint. was worth every second!” Lindsey replied.