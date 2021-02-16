Christina Aguilera, 40, Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit During Miami Beach Outing

Christina Aguilera showed off her beach body during a family visit to Miami, and the images of her revealing swimsuit are now capturing some viral attention.

The Daily Mail published some images from the 40-year-old singer and television star’s visit to Miami this week, showing off the black swimsuit she wore while taking in the sun. The pictures showed Aguilera rocking a cleavage-baring ensemble as she relaxed with fiancé Matthew Rutler and six-year-old daughter, Rain. The report noted that her age-defying good looks were on display during the visit, which included an outfit change as she later wore and all-white ensemble that showed off a bright pink bra.

In one of the other pictures, Aguilera had on a pair of dark sunglasses and a fluffy white robe as she dipped her feet in a pool while watching Rain. She and Rutler also wore matching blue towels as they prepared to leave the water and head back inside.

The outlet noted that Aguilera looked just as good at the age of 40 as she did at 20, and the “Fighter” singer has been open about how she has learned to welcome getting older. In an Instagram post to celebrate her 40th birthday, Aguilera said she was happy about starting a new chapter of her life.

“Dear 40, What a beautiful concept… to not only be ‘turning’ 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40! This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it!” she wrote, via The Daily Mail. “‘I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life.”

“I treasure the growth that comes with age and I welcome the knowledge from the greats that came before me; I get lost in each of their uniquely fascinating stories and experiences… all of which have contributed to my own personal journey.”

The message hinted that she would have more music on the way, saying she had a lot more stories left to tell.

Aguilera’s fans have already gotten a good look at her beach body in recent weeks. Back in late December, she took to Instagram to show off some images from a stay-at-home vacation with the family. In what she called a Christmas “photo dump,” Aguilera included a photo of another cleavage-baring swimsuit as she and Rutler rocked some festive attire in the pool.

The post captured some viral attention, racking up more than 340,000 likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments from her followers.