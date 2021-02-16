Valerie Cossete Exposes Killer Cleavage In Sexy Black Lace Lingerie

Canadian bombshell Valerie Cossette put her eye-popping cleavage on show in a tantalizing new photo shared with her Instagram followers February 16. The sizzling brunette flaunted her busty assets in a sexy cut-out bralette, striking a sultry pose as she leaned her booty on the bathroom counter.

The stunner bared more than just her cleavage in the neckholder top, which also gave fans a peek at her toned shoulder and arm. The black number had revealing cups made out of a see-through lace fabric that left her buxom chest almost in full view of the camera. The solid underband put extra emphasis on the sheer cups, which were enforced with underwire and provided an alluring push-up effect. A dainty fringed trim called even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The 27-year-old model paired the top with matching panties that offered next-to-no coverage to her flawless figure. The item boasted an outrageous high cut, allowing her audience to freely admire her bodacious hips and thighs. The low-waist undies exposed her toned tummy and left her shiny navel piercing on show. The swell of her booty in comparison to her slender waist created an alluring hourglass shape that was accentuated by the spaghetti side straps of her bottoms.

Valerie added sophistication to the risqué look with a collection of sparkling silver jewelry. She rocked an elegant bracelet and wrist watch, topping it all off with large earrings and a statement ring on her middle finger. She left her décolletage unadorned, turning her cleavage window into a focal point.

The raven-haired beauty wore her tresses down and parted in the middle. She brushed her hair over her shoulder, coquettishly playing with her locks. The gesture allowed her to showcase her chic manicure, which appeared to feature a pastel-pink color with black details.

The photo captured Valerie from the mid-thigh up, giving fans a copious view of her impressive tattoo collection. The model arched her back and stretched out her arm to the side, teasing her ample posterior. She peered into the lens with a fierce gaze and softly pursed her plump lips. She made her caption all about her stirring blue eyes, which she illustrated with a snowflake emoji.

Valerie’s over 2.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 37,500 likes in the first hour. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 750 messages.

“You take my breath away sexy,” raved one user.

“THE BEST ON THE GRAM,” a second person wrote admiratively in all caps.

“The heat you radiate will melt the ice,” gushed a third admirer.

“I can always count on you to brighten my day,” chimed in another smitten fan, who added a trail of fire emoji.

Valerie brought her A-game ahead of Valentine’s Day as well, thrilling fans with a flirty selfie in which she wore red lingerie trimmed with black lace.