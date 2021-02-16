Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: ‘I’m Really Shy’

Kim Kardashian made her 205 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on February 16. The hot reality star took to the photo-sharing app to post a sexy photo of herself rocking a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that put her killer curves front and center.

In the saucy snapshot, Kim could be seen confidently flaunting her insanely toned figure in front of the camera in her barely there outfit. Recently, the entrepreneur has been seen in scanty ensembles for promotions of her famous Skims line and leisure activities.

In the snap, Kim flaunted her sexy swimwear outdoors. She sat on an elevated platform with a shrub behind her. The KKW Beauty founder posed by leaning slightly backward and placed her left hand on the flat surface to support her body. She stretched her right hand toward the photographer to cover her face. From what was visible, she tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the camera. Her eyes were squinting from the bright sunlight.

The view behind her showed various plants and coconut trees. The bright blue sky filled with clouds was also visible in the background.

Kim flaunted her curves in a tiny swimwear set. The top featured itty-bitty triangle cups that were cut so small, they struggled to cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. As a result, she spilled from the sides — exposing her sideboob. The plunging neckline also gave a nice view of her décolletage and the snug fit pushed her bust upward, making her cleavage look prominent. Tiny straps went over her shoulders for support, with an additional pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The waistband had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Kim chose to wear her brunette locks down in a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, Kim shared that she’s a “shy” person.

Her latest share has pulled in more than 1.5 million likes and over 7,800 comments in just one hour. The comments section was filled with numerous messages and compliments from avid admirers and several internet personalities. Several followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts and chimed in with a trail of emoji instead.

“Obsessed with you!” one fan wrote.

“It amazes me how you maintain that body! You are on fire!” gushed another follower.