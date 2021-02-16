Holly Sonders Bares Booty In Denim Bikini Bottoms & Skintight Top

Holly Sonders gave the people what they wanted in a brand new Instagram snap on Tuesday morning. The former Fox Sports host told her 550,000-plus followers that she was delivering on a request to pose in a jeans and t-shirt type photo. However, the model put her own sexy spin on the snap.

Holly exuded confidence as she opted for a pair of barely-there denim bikini bottoms. The gold enthusiast barred her perfect booty in the high-cut garment as it clung to her curvaceous backside snugly while exposing her muscled hips and teeny waist.

She added a skintight white top to the ensemble as well. Holly appeared to go braless under the shirt, which boasted long sleeves and thin material that clung to her ample bust.

Holly stood with her pert posterior facing the camera for the shot. Her back was arched and she placed both of her arms in front of her. She pushed her chest out while looking over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her lips.

In the background of the pic, a white rug and a small potted plant could be seen. In the caption, Holly reminded her supporters that they asked her for more photos such as that one, adding a winking emoji to tease her fans further.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends and hung down her back.

Holly’s supporters immediately began to share their appreciation for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 1,100 times within the first 10 minutes after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 40 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Gorgeous lady with a fantastic body,” one follower stated.

“You look amazing hun,” declared another.

“TREMENDOUSLY STUNNING BOOTYLICIOUS BOOTY,” a third comment read.

“So cute, hot, and beautiful all at once,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model never seems to disappoint with her steamy snaps. Her fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off some major skin in her photos, which often accentuate her rock-hard abs, killer legs, and incredible cleavage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she showcased her bare chest underneath of an open see-through top, adding a lace skirt and sexy heels to the look. Fans also went wild for that post. The photo has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments thus far.