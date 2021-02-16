‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Advocates For Same-Sex Partners On Upcoming Season Of ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has used his platform on the series to advocate for same-sex partners during upcoming seasons of the ABC competition series. He shared his feelings regarding the need for the television show to grow and evolve to Mr. Warburton magazine.

“Last season when Johnny Weir got on the show, I was like, ‘Johnny, you HAVE to be my partner,’ but they ended up not doing it,” Gleb said of the Olympian’s appearance during Season 29.

“Of course, there is a strong male/female dynamic in dance, but if you have two men doing the same thing, it would look awesome and be so fascinating. I would love to do it, but it would have to be with the right partner,” he continued.

Gleb counts as his supporter’s many members of the LGBTQ community. In the interview, he addressed them directly.

“Having their support means so much,” he said. “I love my fans and anyone who’s super positive and give you lots of love.”

The show has not addressed Gleb’s suggestion yet.

David Livingston / Getty Images

In 2016, contestant Nyle DiMarco and pro-Keo Motsepe performed together during an Argentine Tango for a Team-Up Challenge. Their routine was choreographed by Bruno Tonioli. The judge took the opportunity to break down ballroom barriers. Also paired up were pro Peta Murgatroyd and Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin.

Their stunning presentation can be seen here. Nyle and Peta would go on to win that season of the competition.

Gleb, 37, was only 8 years old when he began his ballroom training. He won his first professional international championship when he was only 14 and crowned the National Australian Professional Latin American Champion, having won four major dance titles in Australia.

He has been a cast member of Dancing with the Stars since 2012, when he was paired with model Erin McNaught. Gleb has been paired in the past with Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne, actress Sasha Pieterse, basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, comedienne Nikki Glaser, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. His highest rank was fourth place with country music singers Jana Kramer and Lauren Alaina.

Gleb has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the U.K., Australia, and Russia and has been a choreographer for other dance series including So You Think You Can Dance. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K. He was also a contestant on the prime-time BBC show Celebrity MasterChef.