WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Faith In Two Top Superstars

Vince McMahon is known for changing his mind about superstars quite frequently, which can lead to popular fan-favorites being underutilized or buried by the company. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, the WWE chairman has reportedly lost interest in Aleister Black and Andrade.

As the Sportskeeda article highlighted, both performers were pushed during Paul Heyman’s tenure as the executive director of Monday Night Raw. However, the pair — along with other performers that Heyman was high on — stopped being pushed after he was dropped from his position last year.

“Vince does not see anything in Aleister Black, or Andrade, or any of those guys that when Heyman lost his position and I said the guys that are f***ed. The only one that ended up not being completely f***ed was Shayna because I guess they like the idea of Shayna and Nia Jax so she got brought back. But pretty much everybody else is there with Bo Dallas in catering.”

As Meltzer noted, Dallas is another performer whom McMahon has supposedly gave up on for the time being. Earlier today, The Inquisitr noted that the Friday Night SmackDown superstar isn’t injured, but he’s been absent from television for several months due to officials having no creative plans for him in that time.

Meltzer also questioned why the third-generation wrestler hasn’t been released yet, given that some performers who were used more prominently got let go last spring in an effort to cut the spending budget during COVID-19.

Andrade and Black have also been absent from television in recent months. Many fans expected them to return at last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but they remain on the sidelines despite being fit to compete. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Black has been absent since October, shortly after being drafted to the blue brand.

Some stories have speculated that McMahon is high on him and is waiting for a good opportunity to re-introduce him. However, it was believed that his name hasn’t been mentioned in creative meetings for months. Black is also supposedly unhappy in the company after being denied his request to return to NXT after his wife, Zelina Vega, got released in 2020.

Andrade, a former United States Champion, was seemingly getting buried on WWE television prior to his hiatus. He started off 2020 in some prominent angles only to become an afterthought later on. However, as Sportskeeda pointed out, he has teased a return lately to help his real-life girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, in her feud with Lacey Evans.