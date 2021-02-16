Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Fit Body In Steamy Instagram Workout Video

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she gave her audience a glimpse into how she maintains her fit physique. Selena’s song “Como La Flor” played as Jessie went through a series of workout moves, using nothing but her bodyweight and a resistance band.

The clip was filmed in an outdoor space, with a hint of grass visible towards the bottom of the frame in some of the shots. Wooden shutters were behind her, and a large potted plant could be spotted in the background. However, the space was primarily neutral, with white walls and beige tiles beneath her, allowing the focus to be on Jessie’s movements.

She tagged several of the brands behind her look in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the pieces. She wore a pair of high-waisted black athletic shorts from Dwayne Johnson’s label, Project Rock. The waistband hugged her slender waist, and the bottom portion of the shorts draped over her pert posterior before ending just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed.

She paired the bottoms with a patterned sports bra that had a scooped neckline, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders and the bra ended just an inch or so below her breasts, showing off a sliver of her stomach as well as her sculpted shoulders and arms.

Jessie was barefoot in the video, and had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, secured with a leopard-print scrunchie. She added a bit of sparkle with a delicate gold pendant necklace as well.

The resistance bands that she used for her workout were from her own brand, Kittenish, and she made sure to clarify in the caption that they would be available soon.

Jessie went through a series of moves, including burpees, side planks, and skater jumps. She mentioned that she did each move shown 15 times, repeating the entire circuit three times overall to get a full workout that sculpted her incredible figure.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes within just 15 minutes, as well as 114 comments from her eager audience.

“So motivating! Thanks for the inspiration,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Love this, love you, and the song you chose!!!!!” another follower chimed in.

“I like this about her. She shows pics of her hot bod but she then shows a video of how hard she works for it,” a third fan remarked, appreciative of Jessie’s transparency.

