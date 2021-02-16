Veronica Bielik Rocks A Thong Bikini & Backwards Baseball Cap In Hot New Update

Veronica Bielik went scantily clad in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The model shared two new images that showed her bombshell body from all angles.

In the first photo, Veronica had her backside facing the camera. She was perched up on a ledge that overlooked a gorgeous body of water that stretched as far as the eye could see. Per her geotag, she was in the Maldives. Veronica looked over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted. She tugged at the bottom band of her bikini in the sultry pose. In the second image, she turned her chest toward the camera, stretching her legs in front of her.

She flaunted her fit figure in a black swimsuit that did her nothing but favors. The model sported a halterneck top with thin straps that crisscrossed in front of her neck while securing around the back. Its impossibly small cups covered what’s necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing off her ample bust. The scanty cut of the suit also showed a tease of sideboob in the first picture.

Veronica teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front rode a few inches below her navel, ensuring fans could see her sculpted abs and slender midsection. She tied the sides high on her hips while its high-rise design exposed her shapely thighs. The back of the suit featured a cheeky cut that tucked deep into her backside to showcase her pert derriere.

Veronica wore her long, caramel-dyed locks down with loose waves that spilled effortlessly over her back and shoulders. She also added a backward baseball cap. Veronica shared a simple caption to go along with her sexy photo set.

Fans have been going wild for the most recent addition to Veronica’s page. Within hours, it has earned more than 79,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some Instagram users applauded her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Cool look with the baseball cap How’s everything going atm? You hooked on a new book or TV series,” one fan asked, adding a few baseball emoji in the body of their text.

“Absolutely..! So glad you’re having a great & relaxing time girl, damn black emphasizes you!! Let’s try to have a great week ahead, stay positive & keep up the creativity girl!! Keep smiling it’s always encouraging,” a second commented in reference to the caption.

“Awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in black,” a third person complimented alongside a few red hearts and flames.