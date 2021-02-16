Abby Dowse Rocks Cleavage-Baring Crop Top & Unzipped Shorts: ‘Happy Girl’

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse was a “happy girl” in her latest Instagram post, and while expressing her glee, she also showed off her fabulous figure in a crop top and a pair of unzipped Dasiy Dukes.

Abby’s top was a shade of light blue, and it featured thin straps that wrapped around her neck along with a plunging neckline that displayed plenty of her ample cleavage. The number had small triangular cups and a silver ring detail on the bottom, drawing the eye to her breasts and flat tummy.

The popular influencer’s shorts were faded, and the ends were frayed. She turned up the sex appeal by wearing the unzipped and open, exposing her lower abs.

To complete her look, Abby sported black ankle-high sneakers.

Abby wore her hair in a ponytail on the top of her head with a scrunchy that matched her shirt. A few long sections from her bangs framed her face.

For accessories, the model with with layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings and dainty bracelets on each wrist.

Abby posed in a room in front of television mounted on a wall. A sheer white curtain hung over a window on the other side of the room. She knelt on a thick white rug while the lens captured her from the front at a side angle. With her legs spread, she held her arms over her head while wearing a huge smile. The pose made her perky breasts a focal point, but her chiseled abs and shapely thighs were also hard to miss. The model’s bronze skin looked smooth and flawless as it popped against the light colors in the room.

Abby’s online audience seemed happy to see her so upbeat, and many took some time to leave a nice comment.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several red heart emoji.

“Attractiveness overload,” quipped a second admirer.

“Your energy is differenttt [sic] Can definitely tell how you’ve been and it’s looking even more gorgeous than ever,” a third fan added, including a flame and smiley-face emoji.

“That color suits you very well,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Just yesterday, Abby shared a flirty picture that caught her going topless. She sported a pair of red panties and white socks with pink stripes while she held a teddy bear close to her chest to cover her bare breasts. With her wavy locks falling around her shoulders, she snapped a selfie that showed off her fit physique.