Bri Lauren Pulls Up Her Shirt To Showcase Rock-Hard Abs While Wearing White Panties

Bri Lauren kicked off her week with a spicy new Instagram upload. The model was sure to have her fans drooling when she flaunted her bombshell body in a ridiculously sexy ensemble for her most recent upload.

In the racy pics, Bri looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a thin, white top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that gave her admirers a glimpse at her toned arms while it clung tightly to her chest and showcased her rock-hard abs.

She added a pair of matching white panties to the outfit as well. The lingerie was pulled up high over her narrow hips and fit snugly around her slim waist as it accentuated her muscular thighs and round booty.

In the first photo, Bri is seen sitting on her knees on a bed made up with white linens. She had her thighs apart and her pert posterior pushed out as she arched her back and pulled up her shirt with a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured her with both of her arms above her head and her body tilted to the side. She emphasized her chest and gave a steamy stare into the camera for the pose.

In the caption of the post, Bri wished her fans a happy start to the week, and then revealed that she wasn’t very productive after spending the day in bed.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Bri’s 626,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,400 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 remarks during that time.

“You are sexy and beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Girl you look incredible,” another wrote.

“You can rock any outfit, any look,” a third comment declared.

“You deserve sometimes [to] have a day to sleep in and recharge,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her sexy pics. She’s often seen posing in teeny bathing suits, barely there lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a red lingerie set that included a pair of revealing thong panties. That pic has racked up more than 9,000 likes and over 250 comments thus far.