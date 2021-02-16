WWE Rumors: Company Still Has No Plans For Long-Absent ‘SmackDown’ Superstar, Per Dave Meltzer

Despite the fact he isn’t injured at the moment, Bo Dallas has not been on WWE television for well over a year. And while he has reportedly been showing up for Friday Night SmackDown taping in recent weeks, it appears that the company still doesn’t have any plans to put him in any of the blue brand’s storylines.

As quoted by Ringside News on Tuesday, Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Dallas is still employed by Vince McMahon’s promotion, though at the moment, officials don’t have anything for him to do on television. The veteran journalist also expressed disbelief that the third-generation superstar was not among the dozens of talents who were released in the spring of 2020 due to coronavirus-related budget concerns.

“He’s there. You know when they say that creative has nothing for him? In his case, it’s true. I don’t know why he hasn’t been cut…. they never use use him. I don’t know why they didn’t cut him, but they cut all those guys that they cut in April, but he’s still there. He’s still got a job. No idea what or why or anything. It’s a big mystery.”

According to his ProFightDB page, Dallas last wrestled for WWE at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31, 2019, where he and Curtis Axel — who was among the superstars included in last year’s mass releases — lost to Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. He had consistently lost matches in the weeks and months prior, with his last win taking place in February 2019. During two consecutive tapings of Main Event, Dallas and Axel teamed up with Tyler Breeze to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in six-man tag team action.

As reported earlier this month by Sportskeeda, WWE apparently turned down what would have been a major storyline for Dallas, one that would have aligned him with his real-life brother, Bray Wyatt. During an episode of his ARN podcast, Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed that in 2016, he suggested an angle that would have Wyatt preventing then-stablemates Erick Rowan and Luke Harper from attacking his father, Mike Rotunda, thus confirming their real-life relation and allowing Dallas to be re-introduced as his brother.

Speculation regarding Dallas’ status in WWE has swirled multiple times in recent months. In September, it was reported that the 30-year-old wrestler went on hiatus back in November 2019, though it wasn’t clear at that time when he would be due to return, or whether he might be due for a repackaging.