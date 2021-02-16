‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Teases Kevin & Randall’s Important Conversation Ahead Of ‘In The Room’

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown spoke to People Magazine and teased a long-awaited and important discussion that will happen between brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall in tonight’s episode of the NBC drama series.

“There was a conversation that was going to happen in episode 5 and Randall was like, ‘Yo man I got to go meet my mom’s people.’ And at the end of episode 6, Kevin’s like, ‘Yo man I’m about to have these babies and I’m stuck north of the border,’ ” Sterling said to People Magazine.

“It will happen. You’ll witness them finding the time and the space to have the conversation they’ve been looking to have since the end of last year. The conversation that needed to take place,” he shared.

Before this, the fictional family must navigate the birth of the clan’s latest additions and how that story would “shift” because of COVID restrictions. Telling this tale in a real-time manner proved to Sterling how invested the writers continued to be in telling a story reflective of what is occurring in today’s world.

Sterling claimed that historically, Randall, or any of the Pearsons, would jet-set from the east coast to the west coast in a heartbeat to be present for family members.

“In The Room” will focus on Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) birth experience.

A promo for the show seen below featured Pearson family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) who said she was supposed to be with the couple as they welcomed the newest Pearsons to their family.

Also seen in the clip was Kate (Chrissy Metz), who wears a mask as she awaited her own daughter’s birth via surrogate.

Madison is seen as she struggles through her labor alone. She is encouraged to push through by Randall and his wife Beth, who was headed home from their trip to New Orleans. They spoke to her via FaceTime.

“We are going to see you thought it every step of the way,” Randall said to Madison.

In the trailer, everyone in the family was prepared to go virtual if that’s the only way they can be in the room for these monumental events.

Kevin appeared to be stuck at the Seattle airport, where he was unable to make it past the TSA agent because he lost his ID after saving a man from a car accident.

This episode will likely be the bridge that repairs Kevin and Randall’s relationship. Randall’s significant act of kindness will go a long way in mending the rift between brothers, who said some unforgivable things to one another during a heated confrontation during Season 5.