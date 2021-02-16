Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks A Semi-Sheer Leopard-Print Dress In Racy New Upload

Kelsie Jean Smeby fired off a series of sultry new shots in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer’s February 15 post included three new images that added some serious heat to her page.

Kelsie had her back facing the camera in the first shot. She appeared to be in a photo studio where she posed against a silky background. Per her geotag, she was in Hollywood, California. Kelsie sat on a structure, placing one hand in front of her as she bent the opposite arm at the elbow. The flower in her hand grazed the middle of her back. Her dress boasted a deep V design that nearly exposed her pert derriere.

The model’s second post captured her with her chest facing the lens. She arched her back, closed her eyes, and brushed the rose on her face. Kelsie turned her figure in profile in image number three. She rocked the same hot outfit in each of the photos, and its sexy design likely sent temperatures soaring.

Kelsie tagged Fashion Nova to credit them for providing her with the sexy gown. She opted for a semi-sheer leopard print dress that left little to the imagination. It had skinny straps that stretched tightly over her bronzed shoulders while its low-cut neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The garment proceeded to fit snugly around her midsection to highlight her trim waist. It had a cutout that teased a glimpse on her side and back.

The lower half of the outfit was just as hot, fitting snugly on her curvy hips. Its fabric draped near the floor while its insanely high-cut design showed off one of her thighs.

She pulled her long, dark locks back in a loose bun, adding some rose petals for color. Kelsie also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings that took her look to the next level. She added a bright red lipstick to complete her ensemble.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the update with love. Within hours, it’s accrued more than 6,700 likes and over 150 comments.

“Your literally going to break the internet,” one follower exclaimed.

“You are beautiful and super hot woman,” a second Instagram user gushed, adding a trio of flames to the end of their comment.

“Life is wonderful because you are in it, Nobody is like you and that is your magic, you look so beautiful, elegant and sexy,” a third person commented.

“Freaking perfect Kels!” one more follower raved.