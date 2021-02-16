Tina Louise Slays In Racy Underwear & Poses In Front Of An Open Window In Recent Photos

Tina Louise kicked off this week in style. The Australian model took to Instagram and shared some racy snaps with her 2.5 million followers, much to their delight. According to Tina, she was treating her fans to a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day collection, even though the romantic holiday was over. Of course, her admirers on the image-sharing platform certainly didn’t complain about the timing.

The photos saw the tattooed bombshell standing in front of a large window that was situated between her and the garden outside. The outdoor world boasted a bright blue sky and green bushes, but it was Tina who captured most of the attention with her choice of attire, which was a white-and-red underwear set that she paired with a some red heels. Tina accessorized with a green bracelet on her right wrist.

In the first photo, Tina leaned over and provided a close-up shot of her booty and thigh tattoos. The model turned her head to stare into the camera, which caused her hair to fall over her eyes. Tina also boasted a mysterious expression on her face as she appeared to be lost in her thoughts.

The subsequent pic saw Tina staring outside as she rested her left knee on a piece of furniture that was located underneath the window. This image provided a full shot of the beauty’s body and showcased more of her ink, including the sleeve that decorated her right arm and the plant illustrations on her thigh.

Tina’s followers responded positively to the pic as well. At the time of this writing, over 28,000 have hit the like button, and many of them took a moment out of their day to give her a compliment in the replies section.

“Lovely photos of you Tina. Looking gorgeous as always,” wrote one admirer, emphasizing their point with a series of colorful emoji.

“Come away from the window love, you’ll upset the vicar,” another social media user joked.

Another person noted that Tina has “a perfect beach,” followed by a slew of fruit emoji.

This isn’t the first hot snap that the Aussie has stunned her supporters with in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a very sultry shot with her adoring audience. In the pic, she wore a fishnet top with nothing underneath, which went down a storm with everyone, gaining thousands of likes and comments.