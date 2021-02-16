Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A Gray Bikini In New Video

Ana Paula Saenz titillated her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new post. On Tuesday, February 16, the Latina model showed off her dance moves in a video that showcased her wearing a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

In the latest reel, Ana could be seen outdoors busting out her killer moves. From what was visible, she was on a balcony of a tall building. The setup looked like the hottie used her phone’s camera to film herself.

At the beginning of the clip, she posed in the middle of the frame, leaning close to the mobile device. She did some hand movements that matched the tune of the song playing in the background. The next part showed her standing with her back straight with her thighs parted. The babe swayed her hips from left to right while gazing at the lens.

She then turned around and placed her hands on the handrail while she did a tantalizing booty dance that made many of her viewers happy. A lot of them expressed their feelings in the comments.

She faced the camera again and moved closer to it as she lip-synched to the song. Ana had a big smile on her face toward the end of the clip, displaying her happiness and enthusiasm.

Ana wore a skimpy gray bikini set that complemented her flawless complexion. It included a tiny bikini top that featured padded cups that struggled to contain her voluptuous breasts. The garment also had a plunging neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. Small round metals were attached to the cups and the thin straps that provided support. The strings went over her shoulders, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

The matching bottoms that she sported were just as revealing. The backside of the swimwear displayed her round posterior. The waistband also had round metals like the top. The high leg cuts revealed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The influencer accessorized with a straw hat, a chain necklace, bangles, and bracelets. She left her brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Ana wrote a question in Spanish. As per Google Translate, she asked her fans whether they liked the song playing in the video.

Within a day, the post has earned about 411,000 views. It also received more than 120,300 likes and upwards of 1,900 comments. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Many told her how sexy she looked, while others struggled with words and opted to use emoji instead.

“I love your moves!” an admirer commented.

“Beautiful body and face,” wrote another fan.