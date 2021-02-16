Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini To Serve Up Strawberry Kisses

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik proved why she’s one of the most in demand models in the game with a stunning new bikini photo posted to her Instagram on February 15. Just days after her 30th birthday, Shanina put her jaw dropping curves on show in a skimpy red two-piece.

The supermodel appeared to pose outdoors on black tiles in front of a black wall as she let her flawless figure do all the talking.

She rocked a plunging plain red triangle top with a thicker band around her torso and two straps over her shoulders. She matched with bottoms in the same color, which sat low under her navel to highlight her very impressive abs and flat tummy. Shanina pulled the straps in line with her slim waist, showing off her seriously long, tanned, and toned legs.

The star’s curly locks appeared to be wet. She wore her hair down in a side part as it blew in the breeze over her back and right shoulder.

Shanina touched her left forearm with her right hand. She showed off a gold ring on her ring finger, which appeared to be her wedding ring from husband Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews, and several bracelets.

The star stood with her right ankle crossed over her left as she gave the camera a sultry look while her tan glowed. Behind her were two sun loungers and a wooden door with three rolled up towels outside, suggesting she may have been at a spa.

In the caption, she hinted at strawberry kisses with a strawberry emoji and kissing lips.

The comments section saw plenty of praise flood in from her 2.2 million followers, while, in less than 20 hours, the post racked up more than 26,700 likes and 220-plus comments.

“Gorgeous,” one person commented alongside three fire emoji.

“Absolutely amazing,” another wrote with a red heart.

“One perfect lady,” a third comment read with a heart eye face and fire emoji.

“You are so beautiful and wonderful you are an angel,” a fourth told her with several smiley and winking faces and clapping hands.

The latest bikini snap came after Shanina showed some skin in a two-piece last month, that time in white swimwear. She stunned in an underwired top and string bottoms.

Shanina gave a moody look in the black-and-white mirror selfie while posing in what seemed to be a hotel room in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Unpacking,” she wrote in the caption.