WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Spams Her Instagram Followers With Another Sultry Lingerie Snap

Valentine’s Day may be over for this year, but Chelsea Green has continued to celebrate the romantic festivities into this week. The WWE superstar took to Instagram on Monday and shared a rosy snap with her 579,000 followers on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight.

In the pic, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar kneeled on a white bed that was decorated with rose petals across the sheets. Green also held a rose in her right hand as she struck a pose for the camera, looking stunning and mysterious in the process. However, her outfit may have been the most popular element of the get-up, judging by the response in the comments.

Green wore red lingerie that fit with the rose-colored theme of the shoot. The attire also highlighted her enviable physique, especially her long legs and toned abs. In the accompanying caption, Green noted that she was still in the romantic spirit of the holiday and claimed that she was spamming her followers. Most of them seemed more than happy with her sharing pics with them, however.

At the time of this writing, Green’s upload has gained over 27,000 likes and counting. Some of her admirers also took a moment to vocally share their appreciation for the brunette bombshell.

Matt Cardona — who is Green’s real-life fiancee — made an appearance and let her know that he enjoyed the image.

“I’m expecting this tonight,” he wrote.

Some of the responses to his comment were followers who let the former WWE superstar know how lucky he is to be with his significant other.

“We are here for it,” stated a second fan, confirming that Green’s “spam” was welcomed by her legion of admirers on social media.

“And still….undisputed champion beauty of the world,” gushed another fan, emphasizing their compliment with a slew of emoji.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with many social media users all about letting Green know how good she looked. However, some of them revealed that they were just as excited to see her return to the ring and asked when they can expect to see her again.

Green got injured on her Friday Night SmackDown debut back in November. She has been working hard to make a speedy recovery since then, though, and her recent training snaps and videos suggest that she’s on the verge of her long-awaited comeback. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared evidence of her working out with other wrestlers, and she seemed good to wrestle again.