Joss Stone Not ‘Too Bothered’ About Her Music Career & Why She Thinks ‘The Masked Singer’ Is A Success

In a recent interview with ITV News, Joss Stone admits that since becoming a mom she doesn’t feel “too bothered” about her music career, per Music News.

The “Fell In Love With A Boy” hitmaker admits that since giving birth her priorities in life have changed.

“I never want to stop singing because I find it fun. I miss my band, miss music, I miss seeing people smile and having that connection but I don’t know whether I need to be nurturing and massaging my career in the way that I did at 17,” she expressed.

Stone gave birth to her daughter, Violet, earlier this year and announced the news on Instagram when sharing an adorable snapshot of her baby sleeping.

While pregnant, Stone was busy performing as Sausage on the UK’s The Masked Singer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the nation had been trying to guess her identity for months and believed Sausage could be Stacey Solomon or Sheridan Smith along with Stone.

Sausage ended up winning the show, leaving the panel — Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and last year’s winner Nicola Roberts — completely stunned as they failed to guess Stone was underneath the mask.

According to BBC, more than 8.6 million people watched Stone during the final episode.

The 33-year-old songstress believes The Masked Singer is such a success because she thinks everyone needs a rest from all the drama in the world.

“I think maybe the Masked Singer gives that. It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s fun, it’s not competitive, each person that takes off their mask, they’re happy to be there. It’s all positive, there’s nothing negative about it.”

Stone thinks the show is a lot different from other singing competitions and feels The Masked Singer is more about love rather than shattering someone’s dreams and seeing them cry when they get sent home.

When choosing what projects she wants to embark on next, the Grammy Award winner explained she bases it on a “happiness scale.” If it’s over five, she’ll do it. If it’s any lower, she’s not interested.

Stone wasn’t the only high-profile star to participate in the second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. As reported by Wales Online, ITV’s hit show managed to score themselves U.S. superstar Ne-Yo, BRIT Award-winning legend Gabrielle, the lead singer of the ’80s pop band A-ha Morten Harket, Spice Girl Mel B, and disco-pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor, to name a few.