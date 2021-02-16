Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Perky Derrière In An Outrageously Tiny Bikini While On A Yacht

Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz seems to be enjoying the warmer temperatures. Her recent Instagram updates have featured her looking fabulous in tropical locations while rocking various types of scanty swimwear. On February 16, the bombshell continued this trend by sharing a tantalizing post that captured her sporting a sexy two-piece swimsuit while riding a yacht.

Ana was aboard a boat, with a stunning view of the ocean and a nearby island in the background. In the first snap, she posed sideways with most of her toned backside directed to the camera, making her pert derrière the main focus of the shot. The angle made fans happy, judging by their responses in the comments section.

She was photographed from the thighs up and stood with her right leg forward. She was at the back part of the yacht, looking over her shoulder and gazed at the camera with a smile on her face. The babe placed her right hand on the backrest of what looked like a couch. Her skin appeared flawless in the shot.

In the second pic, she changed her stance. She turned around to show the front side of her body. She leaned on the flat surface behind her and raised one of her arms. Meanwhile, she used her left hand to grab a section of her hair. This time, the influencer was looking down when the photographer took the photo.

Ana flashed her curves in a Gucci-inspired bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured itty-bitty triangle cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous breasts. As a result, a generous amount of sideboob was on display from the side angles. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. The stretchable straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Several fans even gushed over her chiseled abs in the comments. Thin straps formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her curvy hips. The thong design also showcased her round posterior.

Ana styled her brunette locks straight and left its long strands falling over her shoulders. She wore minimal accessories with her sexy bathing suit, including a straw hat, bangles, and a bracelet.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 60,300 likes and upward of 550 messages. Hundreds of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, full of compliments and praise. Followers and fellow influencers also raved over her killer curves. Other users chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Good lord! You are too hot!!!” a fan wrote.

“How can you not have a boyfriend?! You are seriously so beautiful!” gushed another admirer.