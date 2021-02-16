Fans Of ‘The Bachelor’ Weigh In Over Heather Martin Crashing Matt James’ Season

Fans of The Bachelor have weighed in on Heather Martin crashing Matt James’ season during the show’s February 15 episode. The former Bachelor contestant shocked viewers by showing up at the behest of her good friend, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown during a last-minute effort to insert herself into the competition.

Viewers of the series were blindsided by this turn of events.

They were more shocked at the behavior of the remaining female contestants upon the leggy blonde’s arrival. Although Heather apologized to the women for crashing their season, they ganged up on her and caused her to cry.

“They talk about bullying. They just all did the same thing to her,” penned one follower. This was in response to Pieper James’ comment that Heather was “Bachelor hopping.”

“Why can’t they have conversations without making the girl feel so little to the point of making her cry. No need for that. With how much hate the world is expressing today ABC should not be encouraging this. In all the seasons I have watched, I have never seen this many girls be so mean to one person,” claimed a second fan.

A third fan disagreed with the aforementioned remarks.

“It wasn’t really “bullying”. It’s called fighting for your man! At the most serious shade. I’m not sure why Heather thought she would be received positively. She didn’t deserve to be there,” they exclaimed.

As a contestant during Season 23, Heather made headlines for admitting she had never been kissed. Colton Underwood, the show’s then-lead remedied that situation. The gorgeous blonde reportedly did not feel a strong enough connection to bring Colton home to meet her parents, so she eliminated herself right before hometown dates.

Heather and Hannah became friendly during their season. Hannah would go on to become the female lead of Season 15 of The Bachelorette. There she would meet Tyler Cameron on that show, who is best friends with Matt.

Hannah told show host Chris Harrison that it was her friend to encouraged her to meet Matt before he committed to one of his final contestants.

She later shared with Matt in a private conversation that the more she thought about it, the more she learned about who he was and his heart. She said she had to meet him and said it would “kill her” if she didn’t try.

Matt was conflicted because he trusted Hannah but felt it was too late in the competition for him and Heather to make a meaningful connection. He sent her home.