Nicky Gile Stuns In Tiny Polka-Dot Lingerie For Smoking-Hot New Video

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 16, to share a sizzling new post that highlighted her incredibly toned figure. The brand new snap showed the social media sensation posing in a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Nicky wore a pink bra-and-panty combo with small black spots printed all-over. The underwear flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured fully lined cups, seemingly made of cotton fabric. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her decolletage, and the snug fit pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage look more noticeable. The stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece and helped highlight her slim arms.

She sported matching panties, which were made of the same material as the top. Its waistband had thin straps that hugged her toned midsection, emphasizing her trim waist. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low-cut waistline accentuated her flat stomach. The light-colored intimates flattered her skin tone.

The babe took the short clip indoors. From what was visible, she was in a hotel room dressed in nothing but her scanty lingerie.

She stood in front of the curtains and a glass window that showed a glimpse of the bathroom. Nicky possibly used the front camera of her phone to record the short clip. She placed the mobile device on a flat surface and took advantage of the hands-free feature of the camera. The babe posed front and center with her thighs apart.

She held onto the straps of her bra using both hands and tugged at the part in between the cups, pulling the undergarment down to show more sin and tease her fans. The next part showed the influencer in a different stance. She had her back facing the camera while cupping her perky buns.

Nicky added the song to the reel, and it was “Love and Happiness” by Al Green.

The model wore her highlighted hair in a center part and tied its long strands into a messy bun. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders.

In the caption, Nicky urged her fans to watch the whole video.

As usual, the latest share quickly became a hit with her fans. The update garnered more than 24,300 likes and over 500 comments less than a day of going live on the social media platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“You’re so hot,” a fellow influencer commented.

“Such a beauty!” wrote another fan.