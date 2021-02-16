Rihanna Covers Bare Chest With Her Hand While Modeling Savage X Fenty Lingerie

On Monday, Rihanna proved once again she’s the best ambassador for her lingerie brand by taking to Instagram to share a sizzling snap in which she wore Savage X Fenty underwear. The Grammy winner rocked silky lilac shorts, posing topless and covering her bare chest with her hand.

Ever the glam queen, Rihanna heavily accessorized the seductive look with an eye-popping collection of jewelry. She draped a massive chain necklace over her cleavage and midriff. The piece sported a large pendant representing the Hindu god Ganesha, which was a pale-lilac color that coordinated with her lingerie. She wore voluminous pearls and opulent drop-down earrings in a matching shade. The set also included a beautifully ornate cuff bracelet, which the star showcased by crossing her arm over her bosom.

Riri displayed the lavish statement ring on her index finger as she cupped her perky assets with her hand and arched her wrist. The pose also gave fans a peek at her underboob tattoo and showcased the ink scribbled across her shoulder. Rihanna pulled back her raven tresses into a sleek hairstyle that allowed her jewelry to be seen. She finished off the glam look with ruby-red lipstick.

The photo captured her out on a balcony at nighttime, one overlooking a sparkling pool illuminated with bright neon lights. The “Diamonds” singer faced the camera but wasn’t looking at the lens. She gazed into the distance as she leaned her back against the railing, cocking her hip and parting her thighs. She teased fans by slightly tugging on her bottoms, showing off the elaborate tat on her hand and wrist.

Rihanna looked radiant against a pitch-black sky. The camera flash illuminated her toned figure, calling attention to her smooth, glowing skin. A patch of lush greenery stretched behind her across the frame, complementing her outfit and adding an extra pop of color to the shot.

The “Don’t Stop the Music” hitmaker accompanied the post with a cheeky caption in which she tagged rapper Popcaan.

Followers went crazy over the steamy upload, which clocked in more than 8.9 million likes overnight. In addition, a staggering 82,500 people chimed in on the snap, many of whom complimented her “Fenty Skin glow” and “crazy accessory game.”

“Jaw….. on floor,” wrote celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, earning 2,509 likes from Rihanna’s followers.

“The boxers come with the body?” said Issa Rae in a comment that was liked 6,727 times.

“Always got the best jewelry,” noticed stylist Farren Jean Andrèa, with 2,754 people agreeing to his post.

“Bad Gal in full effect!!!” gushed fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams. More than 1,200 people liked his comment.

This was not the first time that Rihanna has gone topless on Instagram. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the successful business mogul bared it all for a scorching shoot to celebrate the 5th anniversary of her studio album Anti. The photo-heavy update saw her rocking a series of bold outfits that ranged from a long puffy jacket to fishnet tights as she flaunted her curves in a slew of sultry poses.