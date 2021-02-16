Karrueche Tran Stuns In Pink String Bikini While Pulling A Kissy Face

Karrueche Tran put her flawless bikini body on show this week as she posed for a stunning mirror selfie. The Claws actress wowed in what appeared to be a bathroom as she flaunted her obvious hard work in the gym to thank her fans for taking part in her challenge.

Karrueche pulled a kissy face and placed her right hand on the side of her head as she took the photo with her phone in her other hand. She stood in front of a large six-sided mirror as she proudly showed off her body confidence.

The 32-year-old rocked a plunging candy pink two-piece made up of a triangle top with straps over both shoulders and a string below her chest. She kept things matching with skimpy bikini bottoms in the same color featuring strings with gold beads on the end that were tied into bows over her hips.

Karrueche appeared to wear minimal, if any, makeup as her face and body glowed.

She showed off a tattoo on her left forearm and a bracelet style inking around her other wrist, as well as her super long manicure. She accessorized with two chunky rings on her ring and middle finger with her dark hair pulled back.

The actress and model stood in front of an open archway in a very tall white wall. A wooden towel rack was to her right with two white towels draped on it.

In the caption, she thanked all those who took part in her “14 Days of Love & Mindfulness challenge” and asked them to share their favorite and least favorite parts in the comments section alongside a brown heart and two connected red hearts.

Many did, while others commented on her flawless figure.

“Wow,” one person wrote alongside six heart eye emoji.

“Beautiful,” another commented alongside a star eye face.

“Let us breath damn,” a third person wrote alongside an overheated emoji.

“Okaaaay beautiful,” another commented read with three double heart symbols.

The upload attracted more than 114,000 likes in under 11 hours and 630-plus comments.

Back in October, Karrueche gave fans another look at her fit figure on Instagram when she shared a snap of herself on the streets of Los Angeles in tiny skintight shorts. The star wowed in an oversized pink, purple, and turquoise button down shirt with a yellow mask as her super toned legs did all the talking in open toe baby pink heels.

“Missing LA,” she wrote in the caption.