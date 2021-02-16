Niece Waidhofer Lifts Up Skirt To Reveal Pert Booty Lacy White Panties

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer stunned her social media followers by showing off her leg in a gorgeous photo. The image was taken outdoors, and its sultry vibe made it perfect for the month of romance.

Niece, 30, is well known for her raunchy snaps, such as the one she posted yesterday. She went for a walk in the snow, sans pants, tantalizing her fans with a view of her firm backside.

She posed on a balcony in the middle of winter. The snow was scattered on the grass beyond, and ice was frozen between some wooden slats.

Niece, however, didn’t seem to be feeling the cold and cranked up the heat on her feed. She hiked up her skirt to expose the unblemished skin beneath.

The influencer flaunted her pert derriere and the curve of her thighs as she knowingly looked at the camera. Niece wore a come-hither expression on her face as she looked right at the lens. She narrowed her eyes and slightly parted her lips while twirling her hair in her hand.

Niece wore a long-sleeved dark sweater with a wide collar. The knit was a snug fit and skimmed over her voluptuous figure.

On her lower half, she rocked a short A-line skirt. The bottoms draped loosely over her toned legs, making it easy for her to lift up the hem of the garment.

Niece was photographed hiking up the right side of her skirt., revealing that she wore lacy white undies beneath. The boyshorts-style panties barely covered her perky booty, much to the delight of her admirers.

The social media star’s dark locks were swept to the side and styled in wild waves that suited her casual ensemble and the rest of her surroundings.

Niece’s followers could not stop gushing about her cheeky look, with one fan thanking her for being “The sexiest Texan around.”

One admirer was concerned by the weather in Texas. Since Niece posted about the surprising snowfall in the Lone Star State, they wanted her opinion about relocating there.

“Is this like a once-in-a-decade thing? I’m planning on moving to Texas in like 5 years, and I just want to leave the cold and snow behind for good,” they wrote.

“I like the way you do that,” another wrote and added a flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer was grateful that they could still view the pics of Niece no matter the weather.

“Holy wow, thank God I don’t need WiFi for these posts,” they raved.

The photo has already received more than 100,000 likes and a slew of emoji from her admirers