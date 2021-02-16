Hayley Williams Tells Fans She Is ‘Ready’ For The Next Paramore Album After Releasing Two Solo Records

After a mini-hiatus, fans of Paramore will be pleased to hear that another album could be on its way sooner than they expected. Over the past couple of years, the lead singer, Hayley Williams, has been busy releasing her own solo music and admits she’s ready to return to her band and make new material.

In May 2020, Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, which proved to be an instant success on the charts, peaking at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 2 in the U.K., per Billboard. The “That’s What You Get” hitmaker soon followed up the release with her second LP, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, this year on February 5.

When a fan on Twitter asked Williams if was going to use any leftover songs for another solo or Paramore album, she told them she wasn’t going to use them for either. However, she did reveal that she is looking forward to making another LP with the band.

“there are more songs, yeah. but I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go,” Williams stated.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many and has been liked over 27,000 times and received over 640 replies from excited fans.

“LET’S MF GOOOO,” one user responded, adding a crying meme.

“Let’s go girl, we cannot f*cking wait,” another person shared in a tweet.

“I’M DRUNK BUT I STILL CAN’T HELP FIGHT THE TEARS COMING OUT KNOWING THAT PARAMORE IS STILL A BAND,” remarked a third user passionately.

According to Music News, Paramore went on a hiatus in 2018 for “greener grass.”

Williams explained that in the past there have been frontwomen who have embarked on solo careers that would end up never made music again with their band. Williams always knew that was never going to be the case with her.

“I see guys like Julian Casablancas and Thom Yorke put out multiple records and go back to their bands all time. They do their own sh*t and nobody thinks it cannibalises The Strokes or Radiohead.”

Paramore’s last studio LP, After Laughter, was released in 2017. The band first debuted on the music scene in 2005 with All We Know is Falling and have so far dropped a total of five albums.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams was also busy working on her hair dye brand, Good Dye Young, while taking time out from Paramore.