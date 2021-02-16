Tahlia Skaines Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Satin Mini Dress For Flirty Instagram Post

Tahlia Skaines treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Tuesday, February 16. The gorgeous Australian model showed off her enviable figure in a tight-fitting satin mini dress that showcased her hourglass physique and ample assets.

Tahlia was photographed while modeling her skimpy ensemble inside a building. The location was bright for indoor photography.

In the first snap, she stood in front of the stairs while dressed in her sexy outfit of the day. She stood in the middle of the frame with her legs apart. The babe tugged at her attire as she looked straight into the camera and offered a big smile.

In the second pic, Tahlia could be seen in a similar stance. She positioned her left leg forward, and instead of gazing at the camera lens, she looked away. The stunner glanced to her right while still tugging at her dress.

Tahlia wore a body-hugging, cream-colored mini dress from Oh Polly. The garment was made of satin fabric that looks shiny in the shots. It boasted a low-cut neckline, which allowed her to display a tantalizing view of her decolletage. The tight fit of the corset-like feature of the piece pushed her breasts up, exposing more cleavage. The chest area possibly had cups that contained her buxom curves, prompting her to ditch the bra.

The whole outfit highlighted her curvaceous body. The hem reached her upper thighs, which allowed the babe to showcase her lean legs.

Tahlia matched her look with a pair of white heeled closed shoes and a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She tied her blond locks in a low bun, and the hairstyle kept most of her hair away from her body. She also had her nails painted with white polish.

In the caption, the influencer mentioned her “two moods.” She also gave credit to Oh Polly by tagging the brand in the post.

The newest share accrued more than 2,100 likes and gained over 30 comments in less than an hour. A lot of her admirers and some fellow models flocked to the comments section and dropped various messages. Several fans gushed over her beauty and her slim frame, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

“I have been following your account for many years now, and you never disappoint with your posts. Always looking so pretty and hot!” one of her followers commented.

“You are so gorgeous!!! Your online presence is already a blessing to us fans for keeping us happy and excited despite the recent traumatic events caused by the pandemic. Thank you,” wrote another fan.