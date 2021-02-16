Kindly Myers Flaunts Bikini-Clad Buns While Getting Drenched In An Outdoor Shower

Kindly Myers’ toned buns were on show on Instagram yesterday as she shared a sizzling bikini photo with a saucy caption. The Playboy bombshell flaunted her thong-clad booty while posing in an outdoor shower, driving fans wild with her insane curves.

The smokeshow’s drenched posterior took center stage as Kindly posed with her thighs apart and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. Her ample buns were exposed by a super skimpy hot-pink bikini whose triangular ruched back only covered the bare minimum. The minuscule swimsuit revealed her sexy tan lines, and accentuated her trim figure with a set of spaghetti straps that grazed just above her hip bones. The low-waist design flattered her lean physique, allowing her sculpted midriff to be admired.

Kindly gave fans a peek at the tattoo on her side as she pressed her bent elbow against her waist. Water poured over her chest, arm, and hip, dripping down her firm buttock and thigh. The babe grabbed her soaked tresses with the other hand and parted her lips in a provocative expression. Her wet locks spilled over her bare back, which was left on show by a tiny halterneck top that tied below her shoulder blades with a coquettish bow draping down.

The sizzling blonde was snapped against a white wall overgrown with ivy. The verdant décor made her vibrant swimsuit pop, putting extra emphasis on her glowing tan and seductive curves.

The saucy capture caused a stir with Kindly’s 2.4 million followers on the platform. As many as 18,700 people showed their appreciation for the enticing post by double tapping the photo. Plenty of her online admirers and fellow influencers, such as Bruna Rangel Lima, Kayla Moody, and Natasha Galkina, dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Countless others expressed their adoration with emoji as they struggled with words.

“That booty deserves a trophy,” said Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is known to Instagram as The Combat Barbie.

“So damn hot,” gushed another Instagram user, who added a string of fire emoji for emphasis.

“You are beautiful, sexy and ardent,” a third fan complimented the Tennessee bombshell.

“Much needed heat on a cold morning!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Longtime followers of the model know that Kindly has a penchant for flashing her curves in skin-baring outfits. The blond beauty tantalized fans with a NSFW showing of skin ahead of Valentine’s Day by stripping down to her lingerie and posing with a bouquet of roses. She rocked a risqué white lacy three-piece set that flaunted her cleavage and pert derrière, earning 17,800 likes from her eager audience.