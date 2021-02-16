Jilissa Zoltko Rocks A ‘Little Black Bikini’ For Steamy Instagram Snap

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 16, to upload a new snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while relaxing outdoors. The American model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit from White Fox Swim in a pic that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped near the swimming pool area in her residential building. The location was familiar to many of her avid followers as it was featured in many of her pictures on social media. The influencer frequented the area for quick photo shoot sessions in skimpy outfits.

Jilissa was photographed lounging on a black cushion on a big wicker chair. She propped her legs to the side, keeping her knees bent. One leg was close to her body and tucked under her right thigh. The babe raised her left hand to her head while her other hand tugged at her thong. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her flawlessly tanned skin appeared glowing in the shot.

Jilissa flaunted her golden complexion in a bikini set that treated her online admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. Notably, the size was a bit small for her shapely bust that a hint of her sideboob was visible from certain angles. The garment boasted thin straps that were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back. The plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage, which made many viewers happy.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that were just as scanty. The waistband sat a few inches below her belly button, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection. Viewers gushed over her flat tummy and abs, expressing their admiration for her body in the comments. The high leg cuts helped accentuate her curvy hips and toned legs. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Jilissa left her blond locks loose and styled in soft curls. She tossed most of its lengths over her right shoulder, with the ends grazing her bust. The hottie sported several accessories, including gold hoop earrings, a ring, and a bangle.

Jilissa tagged her outfit sponsor, White Fox Swim, in the caption and added a heart emoji. She also added a tag for the brand, and their other Instagram page, White Fox Boutique, in the picture.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The photo received more than 36,700 likes and over 510 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several other supporters opted to express their feelings for the model with their choice of emoji.

“So gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“You are so beautiful,” echoed another fan.