Jade Grobler Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny Neon Green Bikini

South African bombshell Jade Grobler once again tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 15, when she shared a sexy new video of herself clad in a bikini. She filmed a short clip for Bang Energy, and in it, she promoted the company’s product while showing off her fantastic figure.

At the beginning of the video, Jade was opening a glass door that led to the patio. She walked on the wooden deck up until she reached the swimming pool. Her golden retriever named Charli joined her outdoors. The babe touched her furry companion and leaned down on hip to give him kisses on his head.

The next segment showed the blond bombshell standing on the shallow part of the pool. Her legs were submerged in water, while her upper body remained dry. She then called out to her dog, who jumped in on the water and swam toward her.

The videographer then took a closer look at a Bang Energy drink. In the next segment, Jade took a sip of the small bottled drink. Next, Charli was seen diving into the pool to get his ball. Jade was also seen jumping on a trampoline with most of her backside shown on camera. The angle displayed a glimpse of her pert behind.

Jade rocked a neon green bandeau-style bikini top. The garment boasted a lining that secured her ample bust. However, the piece appeared to be cut so small that her shapely breasts were hardly contained. The straight neckline sat low on her chest, which gave a nice look at her decolletage. The snug fit of the swimwear pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop. The strapless design helped accentuate her shoulders and slim arms.

She sported matching bottoms that were even more revealing. The waistline sat several inches below her navel, flashing a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Some viewers raved about her flat stomach and abs in the comments. The high leg cuts accentuated the curves of her hips and legs. The thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Jade wore her hair down and unstyled, letting her natural waves show. The long strands fell on her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a string necklace, a thin bracelet, and rings.

In the caption, the influencer shared a discount code for Bang Energy. She also tagged the brand’s page and the company’s CEO and added relevant hashtags.

The sizzling-hot post went live on the social media platform eight hours ago and has already gained 75,400 views. It also garnered more than 11,300 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be a hit with her avid admirers. Several fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Jade on her fit physique and her beauty.

“Gorgeous and hot!” a fan wrote.

“You are so enchanting!!” added another follower.