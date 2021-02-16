NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Make A Run At Blake Griffin As Detroit Mulls Trade Or Buyout

Blake Griffin is on his way out of Detroit, and his next stop could be in Hollywood.

As ESPN reported, the Detroit Pistons agreed to take Griffin out of the lineup while the team’s front office works with his representation to reach an agreement on his future. The team is reportedly seeking trade offers, though a buyout could be on the table as well and is seen as a more likely outcome.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told the outlet that they were working toward an agreement that would serve all parties involved, but didn’t say exactly what that would be.

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” he told ESPN on Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

Griffin also released a statement thanking the franchise for the understanding. While it’s not clear where his next destination might be, the Fansided blog Lake Show Life suggested that the Lakers could be a potential suitor. The report noted that few teams would seem willing to take on his contract, which includes $36.6 million remaining this season and another $39 million next year.

Los Angeles is also looking for some help in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis injured, the outlet added. That could leave the Lakers a top candidate should the Pistons opt for a buyout.

“If AD was completely healthy then it would make more sense for the Lakers to pursue a center. With his recent injury, and the likeliness that Griffin is bought out, it feels like a necessary risk for the Lakers to take,” the report noted.

It’s not clear just how important of a role Griffin might play should he join the Lakers. He has lost a considerable amount of athleticism, and this season is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game. As Lake Show Life noted, he has posted a negative Value Over Replacement Player over the 38 games he has played in the past two seasons.

Even if the Lakers don’t end up pursuing Griffin, the club is still expected to be active in the buyout market. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his Woj Pod that the club has been “poking around” the league to gauge which players might be available and Los Angeles could be an attractive destination for players looking to win a title.