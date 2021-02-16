Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Sandy Booty In Bright Thong: ‘Orange Is My New Black’

Candice shared a close-up shot of her bikini bottoms.

Blond bombshell Candice Swanepoel gave her Instagram followers an extremely close look at her bronze buns on Monday when she shared two new bikini photos on her page.

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled in a two-piece that was a vivid tangerine color. In her caption, she expressed her feelings about the citrusy hue by proclaiming that orange is her “new black.” She used her pics to prove that she could make the shade look just as timeless and flattering, and they showed just how well it complemented her golden glow.

In the first shot, Candice’s backside faced the camera. This ensured that her peachy cheeks commanded attention. The model’s derriere was left mostly bare by her thong bottoms, which were formed from a triangular slice of fabric that was pulled up high on her curved back. It was held in place by a pair of string ties on the sides.

Candice’s top had string back ties, which were strung through small loops on its skinny shoulder straps. Her body was angled so that the only part of her top that was visible was a sliver of a cup that exposed a hint of pale sideboob. She styled her swimsuit with some beach-appropriate accessories. In her left ear, she wore two dangle earrings that featured pearls, whole cowrie shells, and hoops formed from shell fragments. Her pretty bling also included a multicolored beaded necklace.

The South African stunner wore her hair slicked back and twisted in a neat chignon. The sleek style highlighted the difference in color between her mane’s dark roots and blond length.

Candice used tags to reveal that her bathing suit was a design from her sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C, and she divulged that her handmade jewelry came from Éliou. A third tag gave professional photographer Eduardo Bravin credit for taking the phenomenal photos.

In the first shot, she looked fierce as she turned her face toward the camera, glancing back at it with her piercing blue eyes. She parted her lips and stood with her shapely thighs apart. The natural backdrop of her photo was formed from green palm tree fronds.

The second photo was a closeup that placed the spotlight firmly on Candice’s firm glutes and her thong bottoms. Her buns and thighs were dusted with white sand that really stood out against her deep tan.

Her decision to share a rear view of her string bikini paid off in the form of more than 150,000 likes and a torrent of rave reviews from her online fanbase, along with a few humorous remarks.

“Orange is my favorite color but I like it even more now,” read one response to her post.

“Orange you glad Tropic of C exists,” wrote another fan.

“You look like Sandy Cheeks from Spongebob,” quipped a third commenter.