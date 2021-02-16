Lauren Alexis Flaunts Curves In Strappy Red Lingerie: ‘Happy Late Valentines Day’

Lauren Alexis showcased her curves in a recent Instagram post where she wished her followers a happy late Valentine’s Day.

In the photo, Lauren posed against a light-colored wall, and she kneeled, resting her curvy bottom on her bare feet. She wore a strappy red leather-look bra with a silver heart-shaped ring holding the straps together between her ample cleavage. She paired it with matching panties that had a matching heart-shaped ring at her hipbone, connecting the waistband that wrapped around her hips, emphasizing her slender waist and her curvy backside. The garment dipped low in front, and Lauren held a red, black, and cream Pokemon pillow in front of her navel, covering up her flat tummy.

Lauren wore a cropped zipper hoodie unzipped over the sexy lingerie. Her long brunette locks were straight, and they hung down her back and over her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. The lengths touched her pert derriere. She looked off to the side, cutting her brown eyes, and she stuck her pink tongue out between her lips, showing off a bit of her straight white teeth. She accessorized with a silver chain around her neck with a pendant that rested on her chest.

Lauren noted she shared the photo a bit late in her caption, but Instagram users appreciated her efforts anyway. At least 91,600 accounts hit the like button, and nearly 475 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“You are the best! You are definitely a FIRE TYPE. Looking amazing. Keep up the awesome work,” enthused one follower along with several flames to complete the comment.

“Wow! You look amazing. Will you be mind, then,” a second fan wondered, including roses, red lips, and hearts.

“You too. You look really cute, Lauren. Did you have one yesterday? I hope your day was wonderful and somebody treated you like the gorgeous princess you are. You deserve everything you ever wanted,” declared a third devotee who added hearts, flames, heart-eye, and a crown emoji.

“You certainly CAUGHT my attention with them, Pokeball. You are so stunning, and I’m such a big fan of yours. This outfit is pure fire like always,” a fourth Instagram user gushed, along with flames.

Lauren regularly updates her social media with sexy photos of herself wearing a variety of skimpy outfits and lingerie. The Inquisitr previously reported that she teased her followers with a post of herself where she wore a white crop top with black bikini bottoms.