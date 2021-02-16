Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Butt In Pink Plush Panties & Gives The Undies A Teasing Tug

Chanel promoted her new music video by rocking a matching pink set that showed off her curves.

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram over the weekend to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day, and she made it happier for many of them by sharing two sensual snapshots of herself rocking a revealing pink look. She used her attention-grabbing images to encourage her fans to check out her latest music video.

The outfit made a brief appearance in the sumptuous visuals for “I Want You,” a slow and sultry jam about love, loss, and desire. The full video can be viewed here. In her photos, Chanel, 32, was pictured on one of its opulent sets. Purple-and-black damask wallpaper covered the walls, adding an air of decadence to the space. She posed atop the violet velvet cushion of a couch with a vintage design. The piece featured a mock croc leather back with ornate silver woodwork. A purple curtain behind Chanel had been pulled open to reveal a mirrored wall. It reflected a crystal chandelier.

The Ridiculousness star wore a cotton candy-colored set that showcased her bombshell curves. It was crafted out of shimmery pink velour. The soft fabric was studded with glittering rhinestones. Chanel’s top had a bralette silhouette with a scoop neck that revealed a teasing glimpse at her ample bust. Her bottoms were a brief with a cut that exposed the sides of her peachy butt.

The recording artist completed her ensemble with a pair of silver knee-high boots with stiletto heels. Her footwear’s metallic leather gleamed in the light. Her bling consisted of bubblegum-pink dangle earrings that featured the Chanel designer label’s iconic interlocking “C’s.”

Chanel’s only other accessory was a pair of contrasting sunglasses with rectangular turquoise lenses. She wore her thick brunette hair pilled on top of her head in an elegant updo.

In her first pic, she got down on her knees on the sofa with her legs spread apart. She seductively tugged on the sides of her plush panties while tilting her chin up and lowering her eyelids.

For her second photo, she oozed attitude as she angled her side toward the camera and took a knee. She stretched her arms out in front of her so that her hands rested on her knee and the back of the couch. The lunge pose displayed the curves of her round derriere.

Chanel’s provocative pictures garnered over 76,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day and shower her with love.

“The baddest girl in town,” wrote one admirer.

“Slay me queen everytime,” another gushed.

“This young lady is low-key so attractive and people sleep on her. The wake up call will be a good one,” a third message read.