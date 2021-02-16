Holly Sonders Poses By The Pool In Lingerie That Barely Contains Her Curves

Holly Sonders wowed her Instagram followers with a racy snap by the pool in lingerie that just barely kept her covered.

The former sports television personality turned social media star took to the picture-sharing site to post an image of herself wearing a tiny lavender lingerie set. The image showed her crouching low to the ground and looking off to the side, with her long and dark hair flowing in front of her shoulder and all the way down to her waist. The picture showed off her well-toned arms and legs and washboard abs, which glistened in the sun as she posed with palm trees in the background for a photo that was geotagged in Los Angeles.

The hot image kept her just within the site’s rules against overt nudity, with the ensemble just keeping her covered enough to stay out of trouble. The post was a big hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes and a number of supportive comments.

“Truly captures the rare beauty in your form,” one fan gushed, ending the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous body Holly,” another wrote.

The post also introduced her followers to a new photographer, which she tagged under the Instagram handle Robbed Looks. The feed for the photography outlet had a number of images similar to her poolside snap, showing models posing in skimpy swimwear and lingerie.

Sonders shared some other racy images on Monday, including another where she wore an outfit that highlighted her famous curves. As The Inquisitr reported, another photo shared earlier in the day had her rocking a skintight bodysuit with a plunging neckline that also showed off plenty of cleavage. As noted, the outfit had shoulder straps and a wide neckline that didn’t provide much coverage to her chest, almost making her cleavage spill out.

As TheSpun reported, Sonders has built a massive audience online by sharing revealing images both through her Instagram feed and on her personal website, which features more not-safe-for-work content and gives fans the ability to directly contact her.

“It is a long way away from her roots on the golf course, but we’re betting on Sonders finding just as much if not more success with this new endeavor,” the outlet wrote.

The reactions to her latest posts show that Sonders has found plenty of success, and continues to draw lots of attention for the revealing photos she shares.