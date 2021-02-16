Vale Genta Sticks Out Her Tongue In A Red Thong Bikini While Feeling Confident

Vale was feeling good when she showed off her playful side for a photoshoot at the beach.

Vale Genta divulged that she was really feeling herself during a visit to the beach, and her confidence shone through in a series of photos taken while she sunned her buns. When she posted the pics to Instagram on Monday, she included a special message about the importance of self-work and a good support system.

Vale, 23, looked radiant in a red bikini that showed off her petite but powerful physique. She stood in powdery sand with a sandbreak behind her. Beyond the rickety wooden fence, there was a street lined with tall palm trees. A white canopy tent had been set up near the road, and people could be seen milling around underneath it.

In her first pic, the fit model posed with her sculpted body facing the camera. However, she gazed away from its lens as she smiled brightly. An ocean breeze was blowing her silky blond hair around, so she reached up to brush it back behind her ear. At the same time, she playfully kicked her left foot up behind her. Her legs were pressed together, which showcased her thigh gap.

Vale’s bathing suit top featured skinny strings and tiny triangle cups that failed to completely cover up her perky cleavage. Below the waist, she left just as little to the imagination by rocking a thong that bared her toned derriere. The front of the garment flattered her washboard stomach by dipping down low to display plenty of it.

The YouTuber accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings, a few understated bracelets and rings, and two layered station necklaces. The gold chains around her neck were so thin and delicate that they almost blended in with her bronze, glowing skin. Some sand also became part of her look after it got stuck to her shins.

For her second photo, Vale got a bit goofy. She stuck her tongue out at the camera while holding her arms up high and wide. She cocked her left hip, making her lean figure look long and sinuous. She turned to the side for the final shot, finishing off her slideshow with a peek at her pert posterior. She made her booty pop back a bit more by lifting one foot up while slightly leaning forward.

While Vale was giving off good vibes when her photos were taken, she used her caption to reveal that she felt awful the day before she decided to share them. She confessed that she doesn’t always feel as confident as she looks, and this is something that she’s working on. She credited her supportive female friends for helping her get out of a funk whenever she isn’t feeling so great about herself.