Natalie Roush Showcases Her Enviable Curves In White Bikini

Natalie Roush stunned many of her 1 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 15, in her latest update. The American model and social media star took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a series of snapshots in which she rocked a bikini that bared her enviable curves, much to the delight of her fans.

The pictures showed Roush posing in an elegant kitchen. The photographer captured her from the thighs up, focusing on her torso. She faced the viewer in all of the shots, trying out different facial expressions.

Roush rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. The top boasted a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that went around her neck and back. The cups were very short, exposing a bit of underboob. Her matching bottoms tied into bows on the sides, showcasing her hips.

She completed her look with a light green shirt, which was open at the front. Roush wore her brunette tresses parted in the middle and styled in natural strands that fell over her shoulders.

Roush paired the photos with a teasing caption in which she asked her admirers if it is too late to be their valentine. The post was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first two hours of being shared, it has attracted more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 360 comments.

Many of them took to the comments section to engage with Roush’s caption. Many others, however, simply used the occasion to express their admiration for the model.

“Probably about 20 years too late but I do appreciate you asking!” one user joked.

“The fact I now know you play cod and are good at it makes you even hotter,” replied another one of her fans, using the acronym for the videogame Call of Duty.

“Happy Valentine’s to an awesome very fine looking sweet lady such as yourself. You, Natalie, are a precious gift from god in heaven amen,” a third follower chimed in.

“I love it when you’re the first person I see when I log on to Instagram,” added a fourth follower.

Roush has attracted quite a following thanks to her daring posts. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently uploaded a different slideshow that saw her rocking a pair of massively ripped jeans, which bared quite a bit of her booty. She sat in a chair, leaning against the back and angling her backside toward the camera. She also wore a white T-shirt for a casual look. She turned her head to the right, fixing her eyes at a point in the distance.