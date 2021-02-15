‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Bridget Visits Brooke & Eva Flits In

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for February 15-19 reveal that two familiar faces will return this week, per Soap Central. Ashley Jones will reprise her role as Dr. Bridget Forrester, and Kelly Kruger comes back as Forrester International’s publicist, Eva.

Bridget Pops In

Now and then Bridget makes her way back to L.A. The fan-favorite is one of the legacy characters of the show. Bridget is the daughter of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Bridget will surprise her mother with a visit, per The Inquisitr. She wants to touch base with her family and wants all the details of what’s been happening in their lives.

It won’t be long before Brooke updates her on the latest drama. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cheated on Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) because he thought that she had been kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Instead of confronting Hope and Thomas, he then ran off to the cliff house. He and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got drunk and had a one-night stand.

Bridget may be shocked by the news and appalled by Liam’s behavior. But the story gets worse. Brooke will tell Bridget that Steffy is now pregnant. The Forrester co-CEO could be pregnant with Liam’s baby. They’re waiting for the test results to come back.

The irony is that Brooke is livid because Liam cheated on his wife, but she conceived Hope by sleeping with Bridget’s husband!

Ashley Jones will make her appearance on Wednesday, February 17.

Eva Flits In On The Bold And The Beautiful

Eva will return to work with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). As the publicist for Forrester International, she is constantly looking for new angles to promote the brand.

Paris has recently been appointed to work for Forrester Foundation. With her social work degree and background in fundraising, she’s hoping to make an impact in the community. Eva arranges to meet with her and Katie, the public relations officer.

The last time that Eva stopped by, she dropped off the Hope mannequin. She was excited to have it in the country after it spent months at the Forrester Internatinal office.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie and Paris will have a heart-to-heart. Paris will divulge that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) did not want her to take the job. Her sister doesn’t want her to steal the life that she created for herself. Katie will be shocked but will assure her that she has her support. Zoe betrayed the Logan family, and Katie isn’t one to easily forget how she lied to them all.

Kelly will reprise her role on Thursday, February 18. As seen above, the actress used her husband’s dressing room while taping. In her caption, she asked her followers not to tell Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer, how much she messes up his space when he’s not there.