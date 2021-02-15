Emma Hernan Exposes Underboob In Tiny Brown Bikini: ‘Coconut Milk For My Empanadas’

Emma Hernan showed off her body while wearing a bikini in a sexy new picture on Instagram. The model is having a wonderful time on a trip while possibly investigating some new ingredients for her empanada line.

In the photo, Emma kneeled on both knees in the wet sand with her legs spread apart. The waves gently rolled into the shore, and behind her was a blue sky with clouds and several palm trees off to one side. Her pose showcased her toned shoulders, arms, and thighs.

Emma wore a tiny brown bikini top that showed off plenty of underboob and cleavage, but the ruched reverse triangles of fabric protected her modesty. She paired it with matching bottoms that tied over each hip, emphasizing their curves in relation to her slender waist. The material dipped low in the middle, showcasing her flat tummy, which was speckled with dots of water.

Emma held a pineapple in one hand, revealing a light-colored manicure. She accessorized with large reflective sunglasses with gold rims and matching hoop earrings. The model pulled her long blond hair into a messy bun at the back of her head. She looked off to the side with a toothy grin on her face.

In the caption, Emma indicated that she was doing some research and development for her empanadas at Dorado Beach. Instagram users expressed their appreciation for all her hard work and her revealing two-piece. More than 8,600 hit the like button, and nearly 100 took the time to compose an uplifting comment.

“Girl, you are beyond stunning!!! #goals” one devotee enthused.

“You have the perfect body, and you are the perfect woman! Nice coconuts. Give us more,” a second fan wrote, including a coconut, flame, and red lips emoji to complete the thought.

“You are absolutely incredible! Why not mix business with pleasure? It’s the ideal plan. Plus, your empanadas are delicious. I could eat them every single day. I can’t wait for more,” a third follower gushed, including thumbs-up and palm tree emoji.

“Look! It’s a goddess on the beach. Emma, you are so perfect and beautiful. The best dreams happen while you’re awake. It looks like lots of fun. Are you hiring,” a fourth Instagram user wondered, adding hearts, sparkles, and flames.

Emma has shared several photos of herself in bikinis with her social media fans recently. The Inquisitr reported that she showed off her physique in an azure two-piece while announcing a tasty new flavor for her food line.