Lauren Dascalo Gets Saucy In Revealing Black Lingerie, Heels & Mask

Lauren Dascalo appeared to be channeling Fifty Shades Of Grey in a saucy new Instagram update. The Bang Energy model served up some steamy looks for the camera as she opted for a racy ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Lauren looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a revealing black lingerie piece. The bodysuit included spaghetti straps that showcased her gym-honed arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The lace garment fit tightly around her slim midsection, and was cut high over her curvy hips as it accentuated her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snaps.

Lauren accessorized the steamy style to the max. She rocked a pair of black heels, as well as dangling earrings and a silver necklace. She added rings on her fingers and a bracelet on her wrist. However, it was the mask that covered her face that drew the most attention.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on a red rug as she leaned against a matching sofa. She had one leg bent underneath of her, as the other stretched out in front of her. She turned her body toward the side and pushed her derriere outwards while she arched her back. She also lifted her chin and looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

The second shot featured the model on top of the sofa. She was on all fours for the pic with both arms placed in front of her and a leg lifted in the air.

In the caption of the post, Lauren revealed that she looked like a dream for Valentine’s Day. She also geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her forehead. The locks were styled in sexy curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the shot. The pics garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first day after they were published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the post with over 580 comments during that time.

“Loving the vibe,” one follower stated.

“Bomb baby,” another wrote.

“Perfect,” a third user gushed.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren previously slayed in a white netted bikini with matching thong bottoms and neon legwarmers while at the gym. That post was also a hit. It’s racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 570 comments thus far.