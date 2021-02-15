Veronica Bielik Rocks A Skimpy String Bikini In The Maldives

Veronica Bielik showcased her incredible figure in a sexy new post that has her fans gushing for several different reasons. The model added the image to her feed over the weekend, which saw her rocking a barely there bikini.

Veronica posed outside on a beautiful day, as sunlight spilled over her figure. A geotag indicated that she was in the Maldives, which has become a popular destination for influencers. She stood on a wooden ladder that connected to a tiki-like hut and water covered the lower half of her legs. Veronica placed one hand on the railing and the opposite near her hip, smiling as she directed her attention into the distance.

She opted to wear a bright blue suit that showed more than it covered. Veronica tagged Revolve in the caption, crediting them for providing her with the sexy swimwear. Its bright fabric was the perfect complement to her bronzed skin. The garment had a set of tiny, triangular cups with generous spacing that showcased her voluptuous assets. It had thin strings that crisscrossed in front of her neck, securing around the back. The scanty look also showcased Veronica’s toned arms, abs, and shoulders.

She teamed her top with pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The model chose to wear the front of the suit pulled low on her torso. The straps of the suit sat high on her hips, tying in bows and highlighting her slim midsection. Its sexy cut also left the majority of her shapely thighs on full display — something her fans did not seem to mind.

Veronica wore her long brunette locks down with a deep side part, her loose waves spilling messily in the wind.

It comes as no surprise that fans have been loving the latest addition to her feed. Within 24 hours, the post amassed more than 61,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring audience. Some users complimented Veronica’s amazing figure, while many others raved about the tropical setting. A few more followers struggled to find the right words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“You look very simple, sweet, and natural in the photo, @veronicabielik….. You are very pretty and beautiful because you can see how simple you are as a person. Thank you very much for the photo,” one fan raved.

“Too beautiful princess,” added a second user, adding a few red hearts to their message.

“Good morning my friend Happy Valentine’s sweetie,” a third admirer chimed in.