Veronica Bielik Rocks A Skimpy String Bikini In The Maldives

Veronica Bielik showcased her incredible figure in a sexy new post that has her fans gushing for several different reasons. The model added the image to her feed over the weekend, and it saw her rocking a barely-there bikini.

Veronica was posing outside on a beautiful day as sunlight spilled over her figure. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in the Maldives, which has become a popular destination for influencers. She stood on a wooden ladder that connected to a tiki-like hut, and water covered the lower half of her legs. Veronica placed one hand on the railing and the opposite near her hip, wearing a smile on her face as she directed her attention into the distance.

She opted for a bright blue suit that showed more than it covered. Veronica tagged Revolve in the caption of the update, crediting them for providing her with the sexy swimwear. Its bright fabric was the perfect compliment to her bronzed skin. The garment had a set of tiny, triangular cups with generous spacing the showcased her voluptuous assets. It had thin strings that crisscrossed in front of her neck, securing around the back. The scanty look also showcased Veronica’s toned arms, abs, and shoulders.

She teamed her top with pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The model chose to wear the front of the suit pulled low on her navel. The straps of the suit were high on her hips, tying in bows and highlighting her slim midsection. Its sexy cut also left the majority of her shapely thighs on full display — something that her fans did not seem to mind.

Veronica wore her long brunette locks down with a deep side part and her loose waves spilled messily in the wind. It comes as no surprise that fans have been loving the latest addition to her feed. Within 24 hours, the post amassed more than 61,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring audience. Some Instagrammers complimented Veronica’s amazing figure, while many others raved about the tropical setting. A few more followers struggled to find the right words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“You look very simple, sweet, and natural in the photo, @veronicabielik….. You are very pretty and beautiful because you can see how simple you are as a person. Thank you very much for the photo,” one fan raved.

“Too beautiful princess,” a second Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

“Good morning my friend Happy Valentine’s sweetie,” a third social media user commented.