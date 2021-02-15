‘General Hospital’ Star Chad Duell Proposes To ‘Y&R’ Actress Courtney Hope: ‘I’m One Lucky Dude’

It looks like one soap couple had a truly fabulous Valentine’s Day weekend as General Hospital star Chad Duell proposed to The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope. The two soap stars both shared the exciting news via Instagram posts on Monday and their fans went wild over the big reveal.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless star Courtney shared her post — which can be seen here — first, and Chad’s update followed a few minutes later. He said that he was a lucky dude and included hashtags about how she said yes and that he was now engaged. He also added a red heart emoji along with an icon representing an engagement ring.

Both Chad and Courtney used the same photo for the first part of their posts. He added a short video showing the sparkle of her stunning ring, while she included a bit more.

“Yesterday was a good day…. Forever with this man is a dream come true,” she wrote in her caption.

Chad proposed using a unique and stunning piece of jewelry. It had plenty of sparkle with a band of small diamonds that arched over a large, square sapphire gem.

Both fans and soap colleagues went wild over the news. General Hospital cast members of Chad’s like Laura Wright (Carly), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Josh Swickard (Chase), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) were quick to share congratulatory notes in the comments section of his post.

Laura and Sofia also added sweet sentiments to Courtney’s update. Some of her colleagues, including Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Michael Mealor (Kyle), Tracey Bregman (Lauren), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy on B&B) were clearly thrilled and couldn’t help but join in on the celebrations too.

As Soaps in Depth detailed, Chad and Courtney first met in 2015. They were introduced by former General Hospital star Bryan Craig (Morgan) and immediately hit it off.

The two had been in no rush to get engaged, and it seemed they long ago determined they’d be spending the rest of their lives together. Now it seems Chad was ready to jump to the next level in their relationship and she apparently didn’t hesitate at all to accept his proposal.

“So exciting and what a beautiful ring!!! Great job!” one fan noted after Chad revealed the thrilling development.

“Congratulations to my favorite couple!” someone else detailed.

“Y’all look sooo happy,” a third user wrote on Courtney’s reveal.

Both the General Hospital actor and The Young and the Restless actress were clearly glowing after he popped the question and fans will be anxious to see more.