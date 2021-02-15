Daisy Keech Spread Legs In Semi-Sheer Panties While Eating A Strawberry

Daisy Keech left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. The model shared the steamy shot to her page on February 14 and her 5.5 million fans have been loving the sight.

The image captured Daisy posing outside. She sat in the middle of a bright green lawn with a few pieces of white furniture at her back. Daisy struck a sexy pose, spreading her legs for the camera as she placed one hand on the grass behind her. Daisy bent the opposite arm at her elbow, feeding herself what looked like a chocolate-covered strawberry. In her caption, she wished her audience a Happy Valentine’s Day and added two hearts next to her words.

She showed off her amazing figure in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. The ensemble featured a sheer fabric with red and pink flowers that added a sexy vibe to her look. Daisy wore a bra with underwire cups that pushed her chest up and showed a generous peek of cleavage. Its silky straps stretched tightly over her toned shoulders and had bow details where it connected to the cups.

Daisy wore another piece around her slender midsection. Its tight fit highlighted her tiny frame and covered a portion of her navel. Its garter straps fell over her lap and panties. She rocked a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. The front boasted a silk bow, and Daisy pulled its thick sides high on her hips. The look also showed off her trim legs.

Daisy clipped her long blond tresses halfway back, and they spilled messily over her shoulders. Her fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the post, and it quickly amassed more than 376,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Some followers commented on the post to rave over her figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Happy Valentines Day to you as well!! You look beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Daisy pink is sooo your color girl!! You look amazing its not fair,” a second person exclaimed.

“All the best for you gorgeous goddess. Maybe one day I can make you mine,” another added.

“I need to know where this set is from omg,” a fourth fan asked.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Daisy wowed in a racy post. The Inquisitr previously reported that she posed topless, earning a ton of attention from fans.