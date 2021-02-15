Oprah Winfrey Scores First Sit-Down With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Since 2017 Engagement

Oprah Winfrey has scored a sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is only the second time the couple has sat down with a reporter since their 2017 engagement. CBS Television announced via a press release that the special will be titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The three will partake in an intimate conversation that will air Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-9:30 p.m. EST.

Oprah will first speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview that will cover everything from stepping into life as part of the royal family as well as marriage and motherhood.

The women will also discuss Meghan’s philanthropic work and how she handles life under intense public pressure.

The two will then be joined by Prince Harry. The couple will speak about their move to the United States, which took place in March 2020, and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

This discussion will come one year after Meghan and Harry permanently made the United States their home after deciding to become independent from the monarchy and step back from their duties as senior royals.

Oprah and the royal couple are reportedly good friends.

She attended the couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. She is also a neighbor of the twosome and their son Archie in Montecito, California where the royals moved this past summer.

People Magazine reported that Oprah has also teamed up with Prince Harry for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+. People Magazine reported that Harry said to journalist Bryony Gordon the series will unveil examples of “human fighting back from the darkest places.”

In 2017, Harry first sat down with Gordon to speak about the state of his mental health and the trauma he experienced after the tragic and unexpected death of his mother, Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris, France. He admitted his struggles in coping with the aftermath of the experience during the podcast Mad World reported People.

“I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well,” the prince said.

He explained that his way of dealing with his pain was by sticking his head in the sand and refusing to ever think about his mother. Harry entered therapy at the age of 28 with the support of his brother William. While the world mourned Diana’s loss, her sons, just 15 and 12 at the time, were the only two people who completely understood the experience of grieving their parent on a world stage.